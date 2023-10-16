eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EFTRW remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,546. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
