EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after buying an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,692,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,173,000 after buying an additional 97,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

