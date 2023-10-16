EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,439,000 after purchasing an additional 145,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $93.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $928,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

