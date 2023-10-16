EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.