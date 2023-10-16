EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $449,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

