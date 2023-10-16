EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $442,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $40,078,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $51.55 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

