EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $763,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 3.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SONO opened at $10.97 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $305,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,401 shares of company stock worth $723,980. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

