EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.06% of Dutch Bros worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BROS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.