EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $874,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $180,136.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,986 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
