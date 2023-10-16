EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $874,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $180,136.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,986 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.