EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,038 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $898.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.