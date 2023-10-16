Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 141048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

EGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$21.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

