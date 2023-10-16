Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 141048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
View Our Latest Analysis on EGT
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eguana Technologies
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.