Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

LLY stock traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $618.24. 1,083,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $586.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

