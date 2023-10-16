Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $614.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $556.31 and its 200-day moving average is $472.43. The company has a market cap of $583.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

