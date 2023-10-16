Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,500 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,070,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.5 days.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,594. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EDVMF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$41.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($31.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.38) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EDVMF

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.