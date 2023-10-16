Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,500 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,070,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.5 days.
Endeavour Mining Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,594. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.
Endeavour Mining Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.
