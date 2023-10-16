Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Up 31.6% in September

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 412,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 7.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFXT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,921. Enerflex has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $526.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFXT shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

