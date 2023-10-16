Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$11.75 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.32.

EFX stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.87. The company had a trading volume of 188,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,710. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.47 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.36. The firm has a market cap of C$727.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.8175487 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

