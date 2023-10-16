Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.43.

ENR stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. FMR LLC grew its position in Energizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 1,537,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 115.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

