Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.43.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 41.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Energizer by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

