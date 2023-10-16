Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Enerplus stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.85. 183,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.74. Enerplus has a one year low of C$17.65 and a one year high of C$25.72.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$471.41 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 46.37% and a return on equity of 90.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 4.143617 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

