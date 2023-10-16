Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 116,653 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

