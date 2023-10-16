Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 271,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,426. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enservco in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enservco

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enservco

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.