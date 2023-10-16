EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 230,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

