EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.32. EQRx shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 122,523 shares.

EQRx Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQRx by 424.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951,884 shares during the last quarter. Arboretum Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EQRx by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 6,401,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQRx by 38.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,280,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,441,000 after buying an additional 6,238,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EQRx by 764.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,202 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

