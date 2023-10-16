EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.32. EQRx shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 122,523 shares.
EQRx Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx
About EQRx
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EQRx
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.