EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.30. 2,499,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,920. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.