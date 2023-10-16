Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of CUYTF stock remained flat at $42.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

