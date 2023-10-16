Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance
Shares of CUYTF stock remained flat at $42.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.48.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
