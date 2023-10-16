Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.82 ($0.02), with a volume of 6809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.66. The company has a market cap of £1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

