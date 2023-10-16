Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evergreen Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.11. 37,040,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,265,578. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45. The company has a market cap of $803.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

