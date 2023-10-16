Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.73. Evolent Health shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 311,538 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.51 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

