ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $32.40 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 199,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,314. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in ExlService by 4.6% during the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

