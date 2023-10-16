Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.74.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 730,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,162. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.