Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.87 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $439.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

