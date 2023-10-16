F M Investments LLC Acquires 6,137 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 863.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,848 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.5% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $551.90. The stock had a trading volume of 763,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.92. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

