F M Investments LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

