F M Investments LLC Buys 11,434 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 561.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.44. 1,178,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,155,606. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.51%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

