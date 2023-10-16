F M Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $96.29. 236,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,891. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

