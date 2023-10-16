F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,671 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.3% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.55.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.23. 289,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,328. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

