F M Investments LLC Sells 237 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.33 on Monday, reaching $438.74. 901,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,991. The stock has a market cap of $339.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

