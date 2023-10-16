F M Investments LLC Sells 30,206 Shares of The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,206 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period.
RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
XBIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,455. The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06.
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
