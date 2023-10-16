F M Investments LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.9 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.79. 191,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

