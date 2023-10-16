Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $17.22 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Steven J. Planson bought 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $26,030.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,823.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

FMAO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

