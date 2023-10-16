Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.82. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

