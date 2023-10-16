Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,470,000 after acquiring an additional 988,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.36.

NYSE:RACE traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.05. 176,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.69. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $184.15 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

