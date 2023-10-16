FIH group (LON:FIH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $220.00

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.51), with a volume of 3807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.88).

FIH group Stock Down 12.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44.

Get FIH group alerts:

FIH group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.20. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,800.00%.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.