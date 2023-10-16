Financial Contrast: Jenoptik (JNPKF) vs. The Competition

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) is one of 87 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Jenoptik to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jenoptik and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jenoptik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jenoptik Competitors 156 1351 1946 99 2.56

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 44.48%. Given Jenoptik’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jenoptik has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jenoptik N/A N/A 29.98 Jenoptik Competitors $2.65 billion $129.55 million -392.00

This table compares Jenoptik and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jenoptik’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jenoptik. Jenoptik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jenoptik and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jenoptik N/A N/A N/A Jenoptik Competitors -153.59% 2.98% 1.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Jenoptik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jenoptik competitors beat Jenoptik on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors. The company also provides optics and optical systems, including objective lenses for laser material processing, system partner for optics, customized and standardized objective lenses, optical measuring systems, and precision optical components; optical shaft measuring systems, optical 3D measurement technology, optical in-line inspection, vision-systems, and ultra-fast opto-electronic probe card; and optoelectronics and optoelectronic systems comprising system partner for optoelectronic systems, customized-specific optoelectronic systems, optoelectronics assemblies and subsystems, light modulation, and photodiodes and LEDs. In addition, it offers road safety solutions, such as speed enforcement, average speed cameras, red light cameras, evaluation software, and traffic services; and civil security solutions, including automatic number plate recognition and data analysis software, border security, combating organized crime, protecting public places, and monitoring suspect vehicles. The company serves automotive, defense and security, electronics and information technology, healthcare and life science, industry and mechanical engineering, semiconductor equipment, and public safety sectors. Jenoptik AG was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

