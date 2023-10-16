Financial Review: Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) & The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canaccord Genuity Group and The Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 The Goldman Sachs Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus price target of $392.76, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Canaccord Genuity Group.

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and The Goldman Sachs Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 7.15 The Goldman Sachs Group $45.69 billion 2.23 $11.26 billion $23.44 13.20

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Canaccord Genuity Group. Canaccord Genuity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Goldman Sachs Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 9.74% 8.27% 0.58%

Dividends

Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group pays an annual dividend of $11.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Goldman Sachs Group pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Canaccord Genuity Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements. This segment also offers client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit and interest rate products; and provision of mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities related products, as well as underwriting services. The Asset & Wealth Management segment manages assets across various classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, wealth advisory services, personalized financial planning, and private banking services, as well as invests in corporate equity, credit, real estate, and infrastructure assets. The Platform Solutions segment offers credit cards and point-of-sale financing for purchase of goods or services. This segment also provides cash management services, such as deposit-taking and payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

