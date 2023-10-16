Financial Survey: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) vs. Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five9 and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $848.01 million 5.36 -$94.65 million ($1.20) -52.47 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -10.12% -17.08% -4.58% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% -0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Five9 and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 0 4 14 0 2.78 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five9 currently has a consensus target price of $84.05, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

Five9 beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its platform allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

