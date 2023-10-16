FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Issues Earnings Results

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

FingerMotion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNGR opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of -0.26. FingerMotion has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on FingerMotion in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yew Poh Leong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $179,794 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.