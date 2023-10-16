First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 729,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 752,338 shares.The stock last traded at $23.44 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.90%.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,398.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 654,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 107,283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,700,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 39.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

