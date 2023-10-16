First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $569.60. The company had a trading volume of 171,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $555.45 and its 200 day moving average is $530.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

