First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $22.40 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $605,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $107.00. 101,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.